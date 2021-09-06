May 2, 1957 — August 30, 2021
Steven Ray Byrd, 64, of Cable passed away Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Steven Ray Byrd was born May 2, 1957, in Chicago, the son of Robert and Shirley (Buisker) Byrd. He lived in Freeport, Illinois, and Stoughton before moving with his family to Cable in 1972. He graduated from Drummond High School in 1977. Steve worked as a bartender for Triangle Bar and Pla-Mor Bar & Restaurant. He enjoyed collecting die-cast metal model cars, fishing on Diamond Lake, bicycling, doing puzzles and listening to Johnny Cash. He also enjoyed drawing and had the ability to fix most things he would tinker with. His family will remember him for his love of animals, his big heart and his upbeat attitude.
Steve is survived by his mother, Shirley Byrd of Cable; three siblings, Stuart (Amy) Byrd and Scott (Jacque) Byrd, both of Cable, and Sheree (John) Byrd of Hayward; three nephews, Brian (Nicole), Charlie and Mitchell; and three nieces, Jill (Kirk and Ryder), Calyssa (David) and Sophia.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert.
A memorial service celebrating Steven’s life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Hayward Funeral Home. A time of gathering with the family and friends will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home that day. A gathering will follow at Wild River in Cable.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Great Divide Ambulance Service.
Online condolences may be shared with Steven’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
