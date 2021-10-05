Steven Byrd
Memorial set for Oct. 16

Steven Ray Byrd, 64, of Cable passed away on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

A memorial service celebrating Steven’s life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Hayward Funeral Home. A time of gathering with the family and friends will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home that day. A gathering will follow at Wild River in Cable.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Great Divide Ambulance Service.

Online condolences may be shared with Steven’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.

