Memorial set for Oct. 16
Steven Ray Byrd, 64, of Cable passed away on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
A memorial service celebrating Steven’s life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Hayward Funeral Home. A time of gathering with the family and friends will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home that day. A gathering will follow at Wild River in Cable.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Great Divide Ambulance Service.
Online condolences may be shared with Steven’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.