Steven Kipp

April 17, 1952 — October 27, 2020
Steven P. Kipp, 68, of Hayward passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
Steven Paul Kipp was born April 17, 1952, in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, the son of Ralph and Arlene (Ellerbroek) Kipp. He was raised in White Bear Lake and graduated from high school there. After receiving an associate degree, he went to work with Benson Optical in Hayward. On June 25, 1977, Steven was joined in marriage to Gwen Kay Baumgart in Hayward. Together they moved to Madison for two years where Steven continued work for Benson Optical. Steven and Gwen wanted to return to Hayward and he took a job as an assistant manager for the Holiday Station. He was promoted to manager and spent the rest of his working career there. Steve loved the Hayward area and enjoyed the pace of life here. He was a car enthusiast who liked fast and sporty cars. His favorite car was a Chevrolet Corvette and he owned three different Corvettes during his life. He was also an extremely handy person who could fix just about anything. Another passion was remodeling houses from top to bottom.
Steven is survived by his wife of 43 years, Gwen; two sons, Richard “Rick” (Sandy Schorr) Kipp of Hayward and Jeffrey (Suzanne) Kipp of Farmington, Minnesota; one daughter, Holly (Stacy) Lindenfelser of Springbrook; two grandchildren, Jacob and Rylee, and one step-granddaughter, Skyler; one brother, John (Chris) Kipp of Stillwater, Minnesota; one sister, Kathy (Mark) Huspeni of Chisago City, Minnesota; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Greg Kipp; and two nephews, Aaron and Eric Kipp.
A celebration of life will be held for Steven from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Wayside Bar and Grill on Highway 63 in Hayward.
Online condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
