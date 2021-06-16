Steven J. Schultz, 74, of Hayward and formerly of Eau Claire, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Steven was born in Eau Claire to Eldon and Lucille (Graves) Schultz on June 19, 1946. Steven graduated from North High School and later joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base in Michigan. He then worked at the paper mill in Eau Claire for 37 years. After he retired, he moved to his favorite place, his house on the Chippewa Flowage.
On July 19, 1969, he married Marlene (Ourada) in Antigo. Together they had two sons, Thomas (Stephanie) and Daniel (Kelly); and three grandchildren, Alyssa, Kyle and Nathan. He is further survived by one sister, Kay Ryan, and many cousins, in laws, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, aunts and uncles.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff on the sixth floor of Sacred Heart Hospital.
Steve enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time on the pontoon with his family and all of his friends in Eau Claire and Hayward. He loved watching the Packers, Badgers and Brewers.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 18, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery.
Given Steve’s passion for fishing, memorial donations in his honor can be given to “Fishing Has No Boundaries” at fhnbinc.org/donate.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.