Here’s an irony for you: On Monday, April 20, there was a major pandemic flu exercise Sawyer County Public Health Officer Julia Lyons was scheduled to attend.
But that April 20 exercise had been canceled by the very real COVID-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus.
Attending an exercise to consider a response to a possible pandemic is something a health officer like Lyons or Sawyer County Emergency Manager Patricia Sanchez do to prepare themselves and others for a crisis.
Back in 2014, Sanchez attended a training exercise in response to the Ebola pandemic.
Sanchez remembers during the 2014 exercise someone mentioned a question about seasonal residents moving into the area during the pandemic scenario and spreading the disease, but she doesn’t recall much discussion following the comment.
But for the very real COVID-19 pandemic spread by a virus that has shown itself to be highly contagious, the issue of seasonal and second-home residents having a contagious disease and moving to rural areas with limited medical facilities has become a huge issue, for not just Northern Wisconsin, but areas around the United States with a high number on seasonal or second-home residences.
“I don’t know if anyone thought about this,” said Sanchez of considering the impact of second-home residents who might be contagious in an exercise scenario. “We have thought of large scale disasters and how to keep people out, but they were not carrying a disease.”
Lyons said most disaster exercises look at short-term scenarios and do not consider one occurring over weeks, eventually prompting movement around the state that is occurring during the present COVID-19 pandemic with some urban and suburban residents moving to rural second homes.
So far Lyons has issued two COVID-19 travel advisories to second-home residents, encouraging them not to travel to the county during the pandemic, and if they do to bring essentials with them and quarantine for 14 days.
However, one big issue over those travel advisories is whether they reach the intended audience.
Sanchez said the county can send alerts via its Nixle alert system via emails, text messages and recorded messages, but seasonal and second-home residents have to sign up to receive Nixle alerts.
Sanchez said she’s raised the idea of creating a specific database with phone numbers and emails targeting those second-home residents, but there has not been much interest in creating that because of cost and time.
“Who is going to keep that database up to date?” asked Sanchez. “We have real estate changing hands all the time. The only thing we can do is use multiple modes of media — newspaper, radio, television and social media.”
Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order restricting gatherings and non-essential travel doesn’t restrict travel to second homes.
Sanchez said she might endorse legislation restricting residents to their primary residence under such an order, but she prefers people make that choice on their own.
“People need to take it upon themselves and not be selfish and not be the ones who bring it (COVID-19) up to Sawyer or Burnett or Washburn counties, because 90 percent who have (the virus) have little or no symptoms, but are still carriers of it,” she said.
People who are traveling to Sawyer County to escape a perceived threat in their own communities, she said, are not aware of the implications their move could have on a rural health care system.
“What they don’t understand is we don’t have the health care capacity,” she said. “We don’t have the ICUs (intensive care units) here. If you come here and get sick, you will tax our health care system and people will die. We won’t have the response to help you, and people don’t understand that. They think they are going to come here and get the same health care as a 500-bed hospital in the big city. No.”
Case of ‘Steve’
In fact, it appears there has already been a person who moved from one area of the state to a second home in northern Wisconsin because he thought he had COVID-19 and didn’t want to stay at his primary residence because he had two daughters with pre-existing health conditions.
A man named Steve called a Duluth radio station on March 7, claiming he had left his primary residence after coming home from a trip to New Orleans during Mardi Gras in February and then began to have symptoms.
Steve said he had traveled “three hours” to his cabin in the “Hayward area” where his sister-in-law had left provisions for him, and he self-quarantined and then subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.
Lyons investigated and discovered Steve was actually residing in Bayfield County and not Sawyer County, and he had been monitored by the Bayfield health officer.
On March 7, Steve reported he had recovered but was still quarantined at his cabin.
Because of his daughters, Lyons understands why Steve would want to leave his primary residence, and if he didn’t have contact with anyone as he claimed while up north, he was acting responsibly.
But Sanchez said Steve could have also called his public health officer near his primary residence and asked to be put in isolation in a local hotel to remove the risk to his daughters and not bring that risk north.
In fact, thinking about Steve makes Sanchez very upset.
“Where did he stop?” Sanchez asks. “Did he stop and get gas and did he touch the pump? Did he go into a public bathroom? Did he pass cash to a cashier? He would have passed the virus wherever he went, and if he was talking to somebody and was not masked, those airborne particles would stay in the air for 30 minutes.”
Future exercises
One thing both Lyons and Sanchez agree on is that future pandemic disease exercises will consider the threat seasonal and second-home residents represent in spreading a contagious disease like COVID-19.
And during those future exercises, it won’t be that difficult to imagine the details of the scenario — all they’ll have to do is talk about Steve.
