Steven J. Perion, 74, of Lac Courte Oreilles passed onto a more peaceful place where he no longer has struggles and suffering, on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, while under the loving care of nurses at Hayward Health Services.
Steven Joseph Perion was born March 12, 1946, in Oak Park, Illinois, the son of Steven and Pearl (Smith) Perion. Steve’s career life as a funeral director reads like a novel. He was licensed in five different states, including Wisconsin, Santa Fe, New Mexico, Anchorage, Alaska, Pine Ridge Reservation, South Dakota, and Minneapolis. While in Minneapolis he was inspired to primarily serve the urban Native American community to ensure that they were buried with dignity and honor. This involved traveling to numerous reservations to bring people home to their final resting place. Although offering traditional burials, Steve personally was a practicing Catholic. Steve retired from life as a funeral director and moved to Northwoods Beach in 2006. He became a member of LCO AmVets Post 1998 and was the bugler for their Honor Guard. Steve was on the board of directors at Ain Dah Ing and served as its treasurer. He was a lifelong avid Cubs fan and especially enjoyed the 2016 World Series win. Gone from this world, but not forgotten, is a man with an infectious laugh who succumbed to the ravages of dementia.
He is survived by Shirley Wallace, his loving partner of the past 20 years; brother, Gerald Perion of Middleton; sister-in-law, Judy Perion; and cousins, who were like siblings, David (Rinda) Smith Sr., Jerry LeBlanc, Mike Dukin, Larry Smith and others.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Pearl; brother, Frank Perion; and cousin, Patty Ann Smith.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at St. Francis Solanus Indian Mission in Reserve. Father Gregory Hopefl officiated with music provided by Sister Felissa Zander. Military honors were accorded by LCO AmVets Post 1998. Visitation was held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. prior to Mass at the church. Inurnment was at St. Joseph Catholic Columbarium.
Honorary bearers were Richard Bartold, Charles Howe, Gary Quaderer Sr., David Smith Sr., Ken Taylor, Gordon Thayer, Ron Wallace & Nate Whiting.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.