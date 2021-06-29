Obituary: Stephanie Alder

Stephanie Alder

Stephanie Ann Alder (Kaiser) was born in Chicago to Ron and Arlene Kaiser. After the tragic loss of her mother, Arlene, Ron moved Stephanie and the other seven kids to Cable, Wisconsin, where they lived for years. Stephanie then met her husband Sam and moved to Yakima, Washington, where she lived out her life. Stephanie loved her family and friends in Washington and Wisconsin.

Stephanie is joined in everlasting life by her husband, Sam Alder; her father, Ronald Kaiser, and mother, Arlene; and siblings, Sandi, Ronda and George.

She is survived by her only daughter, Myla (Pat); and many sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

A reception will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1, at the Rainier Memorial Center, 2807 Terrace Heights Dr, Yakima, WA 98901.

To plant a tree in memory of Stephanie Alder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments