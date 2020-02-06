The Wisconsin Nordic Development Group will host the 2020 Wisconsin High School and Middle School Cross-Country Skiing Pursuit Championships Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 8-9, on the American Birkebeiner start area trails in the town of Cable.
Approximately 400 skiers on 20 teams will compete in the event, which features a pursuit format, with classical races on Saturday and freestyle races on Sunday.
The races on Saturday begin with high school girls at 9 a.m., followed by high school boys at 10 a.m., sit-ski race at 12:10 p.m., middle school girls at 1 p.m. and middle school boys at 1:45 p.m.
On Sunday, races will be in the pursuit format, with starts based on results from Saturday’s races. The middle school girls will start at 9 a.m., middle school boys at 10 a.m., sit-ski skiers at 10:45, high school girls at 11:45 a.m., and high school boys at 12:45 p.m.
A division of Central Cross-Country Ski Association (CXC), the Wisconsin Nordic Ski League consists of approximately 20 teams from across Wisconsin. Teams are formed in a variety of ways that may be school-based or club-based. In some cases, participants on school teams are eligible for varsity letters.
The state meet is open to all high school and middle school skiers from Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin Nordic Development Group was formed as an independent group that is focused on growing the number of teams and participants that compete in Wisconsin Nordic Ski League events, including the State Meet.
WNDG operates as a Special Interest Group associated with CXC Skiing, which is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.
