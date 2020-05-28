MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State parks will resume normal hours this weekend but visitors won’t have access to bathrooms until early next month, the Department of Natural Resources announced Friday.
The parks have been operating with reduced daily hours and have been closed completely on Wednesdays as the state grapples with the coronavirus pandemic. Visitors have had no access to park restrooms.
The DNR said all parks will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. starting Saturday subject to property-specific capacity restrictions, which can be found on the DNR website at: https://dnr.wi.gov/topic/Lands/apip/capacity.aspx.
Patrons won’t have access to bathrooms until June 3, however. Towers, shelters, playgrounds, nature centers, headquarters, entrance stations and concession buildings will also remain closed to the public.
All campsites will remain closed until at least June 7. The department plans to reevaluate conditions after that date.
