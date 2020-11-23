Stanley Saylers, 99, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, due to a bout with COVID.
He was escorted into heaven by his wife of 74 years, who passed away two years ago.
Stan was born July 29,1921, in California, and moved to Sussex, Wisconsin. He married his wife Lois Graef on October 23, 1943, in Lisbon, Wisconsin.
In his younger years Stan hitchhiked across America, He mastered downhill skiing and traveled the world. He enjoyed fishing and deer hunting. He taught his nephew, Joe, how to fish and often took him fishing and deer hunting. He then joined the Navy, where he served in World War II and a year in the Korean War.
Later in life he began working out and still did until the day he died. He also enjoyed golfing, racquetball and especially tennis. He was a member of the Hayward tennis club and played often when he lived in Florida. His niece, Judy, loved playing partners with him in tennis when they were in Florida.
He owned and operated a bulk milk company. He and his wife worked at Briggs and Stratton in Milwaukee for 33 years.
Stan and Lois retired to the Hayward area in 1982, where they became well known in the community.
He loved dancing and would dance with all the ladies when there was music. He would be the last one on the dance floor.
You could find Stan working on the trees and shrubs at his home in Pine Meadows Condos in his shorts, drinking margaritas with his good friends and neighbors, Lorraine and Ray Drake.
He made many friends visiting the local restaurants, especially Coop’s pizza, where all his girls worked and they absolutely loved Stan and his hugs.
His other favorite place in Hayward was Snap Fitness where he was an inspiration to a lot of people.
Stan was the last of the True Gentleman. He was an inspiration to everyone who knew him.
Stan was preceded in death by his wife Lois and his parents.
Stan is survived and loved by many nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly.
Due to COVID, a Military Honors funeral service will be held in late July 2021 to celebrate his 100th birthday.
