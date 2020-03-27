The spring election scheduled for Tuesday, April 7, is "still in place," according to Sawyer County Clerk Carol Williamson.

"Everyone is encouraged to go to myvote.wi.gov and vote absentee," Williamson said.

The April 7 election includes Wisconsin's presidential preference primary, an election for state Supreme Court justice, a state-wide referendum on crime victims' rights, and a variety of local officers, including county board, school board, town board supervisors and city council.

For details on the candidates who are running, please see the print and on-line editions of the Sawyer County Record.

