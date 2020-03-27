The spring election scheduled for Tuesday, April 7, is "still in place," according to Sawyer County Clerk Carol Williamson.
"Everyone is encouraged to go to myvote.wi.gov and vote absentee," Williamson said.
The April 7 election includes Wisconsin's presidential preference primary, an election for state Supreme Court justice, a state-wide referendum on crime victims' rights, and a variety of local officers, including county board, school board, town board supervisors and city council.
For details on the candidates who are running, please see the print and on-line editions of the Sawyer County Record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.