Friday, Oct. 30

Hurricanes varsity football hosts Rhinelander, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

WIAA Division 2 state cross-country championship, Colby

Sunday, Nov. 1

Learn to Skate, Hayward Sports Center, 5 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 2

Hurricanes C-team football at Rhinelander, 5;30 p.m.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments