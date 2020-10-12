Thursday, Oct. 15
Hurricanes sports: Boys soccer at Spooner, 5:30 p.m.; girls volleyball at Ladysmith—JV and C matches, 5:30 p.m.; varsity, 7 p.m.
Hayward Middle School football hosts Cumberland, 5 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 16
Hurricanes varsity football at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 17
Learn to Skate equipment hand-out, Hayward Sports Center, 4 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 19
Hayward C-team football hosts Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Hurricanes cross-country at WIAA Division 2 subsectional, Amery, 2:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Learn to Skate, 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Hayward Sports Center.
