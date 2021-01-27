Thursday, Jan. 28

Hayward Nordic Ski Team at Northern Conference Championships, Birkebeiner trailhead, Cable: Middle school 1 p.m., high school 1:45 p.m.

Hurricanes sports: Girls hockey hosts Eau Claire Area Stars, 7 p.m.; girls basketball at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser—C game 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.; boys varsity basketball at Spooner, 6 p.m.; boys C team basketball at Ashland, 5:30 p.m.

LCO Eagles girls basketball hosts Butternut, 4:30 p.m.

Hayward Middle School girls basketball at Cumberland, 5 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 29

Hurricanes sports: Girls hockey hosts Western Wisconsin, 6 p.m.; boys hockey hosts DeForest Norskies, 8 p.m.; boys basketball at Barron—JV game 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 30

Hurricanes sports: Boys hockey hosts Amery, 1 p.m.; wrestlers at WIAA Division 2 regional tournament, Northwestern High School, 10 a.m.; girls basketball at Cumberland—JV game 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.

Hayward youth hockey: 10U girls hosts Spooner Squirts, 11 a.m.; 12U girls host Eau Claire Stars, 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.; 14U girls host Eau Claire-Altoona Stars, 10:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m.; Bantams host Eau Claire, 9 a.m. and noon; PeeWees at River Valley-St. Croix Falls, 11 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 31

Hayward youth hockey: Bantams host Amery, 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.; PeeWees host Amery, 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.; Squirts host Amery, 10:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. 12U girls at Duluth Ice Breakers, 3 p.m., and at Superior, 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 1

Hurricanes sports: Girls hockey hosts Chippewa Falls-Menomonie, 6 p.m.; boys basketball hosts Bloomer—JV and C games 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.

LCO Eagles girls basketball hosts Mercer, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Hurricanes girls basketball hosts Barron: JV game 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.

LCO Eagles girls basketball at Mellen, 5 p.m.

LCO Middle school girls basketball hosts Winter: 7th grade game 5:30 p.m., 8th grade game 6:30 p.m.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments