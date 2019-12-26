Thursday, Dec. 26
Hurricane boys hockey vs. Rochester Century at Rochester tournament, 3 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 27
Hurricanes Nordic ski team at Spooner Holiday Dash freestyle races, 10 a.m.
Hurricane wrestlers at Ripon tournament
Hurricane boys hockey at Rochester tournament, TBD
Hurricane Co-op girls hockey vs. Fox Cities Stars at Black River Falls tournament, 10 a.m.; Hurricanes vs. Rock County, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Hayward Alumni Hockey Day at Sports Center: Skate with Santa, 4 p.m.; Legends game, 5:30 p.m.; Lady Canes game, 6:45 p.m.; Hurricanes game, 8 p.m.
Hayward Holiday Dash classic sprints at Birkebeiner trailhead loops, town of Cable—1.5K high school and college sprints, 10 a.m.; 1.1K middle school sprint heats, 11 a.m.
Hurricane Co-op girls hockey at Black River Falls tournament, TBD
Hurricane boys hockey at Rochester tournament, TBD
Hayward Bantams hockey hosts Superior ‘B’, 9 a.m.
