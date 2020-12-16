Thursday, Dec. 17
Hayward Hurricanes sports: Boys hockey hosts Ashland, 7 p.m.; boys basketball at Cameron—C game 4:30 pm., JV and varsity games 5:45 p.m.; girls basketball at Cameron—JV game 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.; girls hockey vs. St. Croix Valley Fusion at Baldwin, 7 p.m.;
LCO Eagles boys basketball at Mellen, 6 p.m.
Hayward Bantams hockey hosts Proctor, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 19
Hurricanes sports: Girls hockey hosts Northern Edge, 2 p.m.; girls basketball hosts Northwestern—JV game 3:30 p.m., varsity 5 p.m.
Hayward youth hockey: PeeWees host Spooner, 9:30 a.m. and noon; Bantams host Proctor, 11:15 a.m. and 2:45 p.m.; Squirts host Spooner, 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.; 10U girls at Superior tournament.
Sunday, Dec. 20
Hayward youth hockey: PeeWees host Lakeland, 11:15 a.m. and 2:15 p.m.; Bantams host Lakeland, 9 a.m. and noon; Squirts host Chippewa Falls, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; 14U girls at Coulee Region, La Crosse.
Monday, Dec. 21
Hurricanes boys hockey at Chippewa Falls, 6 p.m.
Hayward 12U girls hockey hosts Superior, 7:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Hurricanes sports: Girls hockey hosts Northland Pines, 5 p.m.; boys hockey hosts Northland Pines, 7 p.m.; wrestlers at Northwestern, 7 p.m.; boys basketball at Osceola—JV and C games 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.
