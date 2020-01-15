Thursday, Jan. 16
Hurricanes sports: Boys hockey hosts Ashland, 5 p.m.; girls hockey hosts Duluth Stars, 7 p.m.; girls basketball hosts Spooner—JV game 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.; wrestlers at Superior, 7 p.m.
LCO Eagles basketball at Lake Holcombe: Girls game 5:45 p.m., boys game 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan 17
Hurricanes boys basketball hosts Ladysmith—JV & C games 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Seeley Classic ski race on Birkie Trail, 10 a.m.
Hurricanes sports: Wrestlers at Ashland Invitational, 10 a.m.; boys hockey hosts Chippewa Falls, 2 p.m.; girls hockey vs. Wisconsin Valley Union at Marshfield, 1 p.m.; girls basketball hosts Ladysmith—JV game noon, varsity 1:30 p.m.
Hayward youth hockey: Mites (IDL Pro) host Ashland, 12:15 p.m.; PeeWee ‘A’ hosts Chippewa Falls, 11:15 a.m.
Sunday, Jan. 19
Hayward youth hockey: Bantams host Eau Claire ‘B’, 10 a.m.; PeeWees host Eau Claire ‘B’, 1:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Hurricanes sports: Wrestlers host Northwestern, 7 p.m.; girls basketball at Bloomer—JV game 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.; girls hockey at Black River Falls, 6 p.m.
LCO Eagles basketball at Cornell: Girls game 5:45 p.m., boys game 7:15 p.m.
