Thursday, Jan. 16

Hurricanes sports: Boys hockey hosts Ashland, 5 p.m.; girls hockey hosts Duluth Stars, 7 p.m.; girls basketball hosts Spooner—JV game 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.; wrestlers at Superior, 7 p.m.

LCO Eagles basketball at Lake Holcombe: Girls game 5:45 p.m., boys game 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Jan 17

Hurricanes boys basketball hosts Ladysmith—JV & C games 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Seeley Classic ski race on Birkie Trail, 10 a.m.

Hurricanes sports: Wrestlers at Ashland Invitational, 10 a.m.; boys hockey hosts Chippewa Falls, 2 p.m.; girls hockey vs. Wisconsin Valley Union at Marshfield, 1 p.m.; girls basketball hosts Ladysmith—JV game noon, varsity 1:30 p.m.

Hayward youth hockey: Mites (IDL Pro) host Ashland, 12:15 p.m.; PeeWee ‘A’ hosts Chippewa Falls, 11:15 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 19

Hayward youth hockey: Bantams host Eau Claire ‘B’, 10 a.m.; PeeWees host Eau Claire ‘B’, 1:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Hurricanes sports: Wrestlers host Northwestern, 7 p.m.; girls basketball at Bloomer—JV game 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.; girls hockey at Black River Falls, 6 p.m.

LCO Eagles basketball at Cornell: Girls game 5:45 p.m., boys game 7:15 p.m.

