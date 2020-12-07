Thursday, Dec. 10
Hurricanes sports: Boys basketball at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: JV game 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.; boys hockey hosts Baldwin-Woodville, 7 p.m.
Hayward Middle School boys basketball hosts Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: 7th grade game 5 p.m.; 8th grade game 6:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 11
Hurricanes girls basketball at Barron: JV and C games 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 12
Hurricane boys hockey at Rice Lake, 1 p.m.
Hayward youth hockey: PeeWee home tournament, all day; 10U, 12U girls at Baldwin.
Sunday, Dec. 13
Hayward youth hockey: PeeWee home tournament, all day; 10U, 12U girls at Eau Claire.
Monday, Dec. 14
Hayward High School band concert, auditorium, 6 p.m.; HHS choir concert, gym, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Hurricanes sports: Boys hockey hosts Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.; girls co-op hockey at Western Wisconsin, 7 p.m.; boys wrestling hosts Ashland at Hayward Intermediate School, 7 p.m.; boys basketball hosts Barron: JV game 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 pm.; girls basketball at Ashland: JV game 5:45 p.m.., varsity 7:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.