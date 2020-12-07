Thursday, Dec. 10

Hurricanes sports: Boys basketball at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: JV game 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.; boys hockey hosts Baldwin-Woodville, 7 p.m.

Hayward Middle School boys basketball hosts Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: 7th grade game 5 p.m.; 8th grade game 6:15 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 11

Hurricanes girls basketball at Barron: JV and C games 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12

Hurricane boys hockey at Rice Lake, 1 p.m.

Hayward youth hockey: PeeWee home tournament, all day; 10U, 12U girls at Baldwin.

Sunday, Dec. 13

Hayward youth hockey: PeeWee home tournament, all day; 10U, 12U girls at Eau Claire.

Monday, Dec. 14

Hayward High School band concert, auditorium, 6 p.m.; HHS choir concert, gym, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Hurricanes sports: Boys hockey hosts Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.; girls co-op hockey at Western Wisconsin, 7 p.m.; boys wrestling hosts Ashland at Hayward Intermediate School, 7 p.m.; boys basketball hosts Barron: JV game 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 pm.; girls basketball at Ashland: JV game 5:45 p.m.., varsity 7:15 p.m.

