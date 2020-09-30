Thursday, Oct. 1

Hurricanes sports: WIAA girls golf Division 2 regional at Solon Springs, 9:30 a.m.;

boys soccer hosts Ashland, 5 p.m.; girls volleyball at Spooner—JV and C matches 5:30 p.m., varsity 7 p.m.

Hayward Middle School girls volleyball hosts Cumberland, 5 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 2

Hurricanes varsity football at Ashland, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 3

Hurricanes C team volleyball at Shell Lake Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 4

Mount Telemark Ascent bike race, 10 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 5

Hurricanes sports: Girls volleyball hosts Northwestern—JV and C team matches 5:30 p.m., varsity 7p.m.; C team football hosts Ashland, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Hurricanes sports: Co-ed cross-country hosts multiple schools at Hatchery Creek County Park, 5 p.m.; boys soccer at Barron, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

WIAA Division 2 girls golf sectional at Turtleback Golf Course, Rice Lake, 9 a.m.

