Thursday, Oct. 1
Hurricanes sports: WIAA girls golf Division 2 regional at Solon Springs, 9:30 a.m.;
boys soccer hosts Ashland, 5 p.m.; girls volleyball at Spooner—JV and C matches 5:30 p.m., varsity 7 p.m.
Hayward Middle School girls volleyball hosts Cumberland, 5 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 2
Hurricanes varsity football at Ashland, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 3
Hurricanes C team volleyball at Shell Lake Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Sunday, Oct. 4
Mount Telemark Ascent bike race, 10 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 5
Hurricanes sports: Girls volleyball hosts Northwestern—JV and C team matches 5:30 p.m., varsity 7p.m.; C team football hosts Ashland, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Hurricanes sports: Co-ed cross-country hosts multiple schools at Hatchery Creek County Park, 5 p.m.; boys soccer at Barron, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
WIAA Division 2 girls golf sectional at Turtleback Golf Course, Rice Lake, 9 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.