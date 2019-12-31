Friday, Jan. 3

Hurricanes sports: Girls basketball hosts Ashland—JV and C games 5:30 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.; boys hockey hosts Reedsburg-Wisconsin Dells, 7 p.m.; boys basketball at Northwestern— JV and C games 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.

Hayward youth hockey: Squirts at Chippewa Falls tournament; PeeWee 2A at Superior tournament.

Saturday, Jan. 4

Hurricanes sports: Nordic skiers at Mesabi East Invitational, Giant’s Ridge, Biwabik Minn.; boys hockey hosts River Falls, 2 p.m.

Hayward youth and old-timer wrestling tournament at Hayward High School, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

North End snowshoe race at North End Trail, Cable, 10 a.m.

Hayward youth hockey: Squirts at Chippewa Falls tournament; PeeWee 2A at Superior tournament; girls 12U and 14 at Tomah tournament.

Sunday, Jan. 5

Hayward youth and old-timer wrestling tournament at Hayward High School, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Hayward youth hockey: Squirts at Chippewa Falls tournament; PeeWee 2A at Superior tournament; girls 12U and 14 at Tomah tournament.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Hurricanes girls basketball hosts Northwestern—JV & C games 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.

LCO Eagles girls basketball at Mellen, 7 p.m.

(Copyright © 2019 APG Media)

Load comments