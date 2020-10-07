Thursday, Oct. 8

Hurricanes sports: Girls volleyball hosts Bloomer—JV and C team matches 5:30 p.m., varsity at 7 p.m.; boys soccer at Cumberland, 4 p.m.

Middle School sports: Hayward girls, boys cross-country races at Hatchery Creek Park, 5 p.m.; Hayward-LCO middle school football at Ladysmith, 5 p.m., HMS volleyball at home, opponent to be determined, 5 p.m.

LCO Middle School cross-country runners at Hayward Invitational, Hatchery Creek Park, 5 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 9

Hurricanes varsity football hosts Antigo, 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 12

Hurricanes C-team football at Antigo, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Hurricanes sports: Heart O’ North Conference girls, boys cross-country championships at Spooner, 4 p.m.; boys soccer hosts St. Croix Falls-Unity, 5 p.m.; girls volleyball at St. Croix Falls—JV and C team matches 5:30 p.m., varsity at 7 p.m.

Hayward Middle School volleyball at Rice Lake, 4:30 p.m.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments