Thursday, Oct. 8
Hurricanes sports: Girls volleyball hosts Bloomer—JV and C team matches 5:30 p.m., varsity at 7 p.m.; boys soccer at Cumberland, 4 p.m.
Middle School sports: Hayward girls, boys cross-country races at Hatchery Creek Park, 5 p.m.; Hayward-LCO middle school football at Ladysmith, 5 p.m., HMS volleyball at home, opponent to be determined, 5 p.m.
LCO Middle School cross-country runners at Hayward Invitational, Hatchery Creek Park, 5 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 9
Hurricanes varsity football hosts Antigo, 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 12
Hurricanes C-team football at Antigo, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Hurricanes sports: Heart O’ North Conference girls, boys cross-country championships at Spooner, 4 p.m.; boys soccer hosts St. Croix Falls-Unity, 5 p.m.; girls volleyball at St. Croix Falls—JV and C team matches 5:30 p.m., varsity at 7 p.m.
Hayward Middle School volleyball at Rice Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.