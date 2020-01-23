Thursday, Jan. 23

Hurricanes sports: Girls co-op hockey hosts North Shore, 7 p.m.; boys basketball hosts Bloomer—JV & C games 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.

Hayward Middle School girls basketball at Bloomer, 5 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 24

Hurricanes boys hockey vs. Northland Pines at Eagle River tournament, 5 p.m.; USM vs. Mosinee, 7:30 p.m.

LCO Eagles basketball at Webster—girls game 5:45 p.m., boys game 7:15 p.m.

Hayward 12U girls hockey Chiller Challenge at Sports Center.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Hurricanes sports: Girls hockey hosts Onalaska, 2 p.m.; boys hockey at Northland Pines tournament—consolation game at noon or championship at 2:30 p.m.

Hayward 12U girls hockey Chiller Challenge at Sports Center.

Sunday, Jan. 26

Hayward 12U girls Chiller Challenge at Sports Center; Hayward Bantams hockey hosts Lakeland, two games.

Monday, Jan. 27

Hurricanes girls basketball hosts Ladysmith (rescheduled games)—varsity 5:45 p.m., JV game 7:15 p.m.; Hurricane girls C team vs. LCO Ojibwe at Hayward Middle School, 5:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Hurricanes sports: Northern Conference cross-country ski championships on Birkie Trail at Hwy. 00, 2 p.m.; girls hockey at Somerset, 7 p.m.; boys basketball at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser—JV & C games 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.

Hayward Middle School girls basketball at Spooner, 5 p.m.

