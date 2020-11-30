Friday, Dec. 4
LCO Eagles boys basketball at Clayton, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Hayward youth hockey: 14U girls at Fox River Freeze tournament (Dec. 5-6); Squirts at Spooner, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.; PeeWees at Spooner, 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 6
Hayward PeeWee hockey at Amery, 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Hurricane sports: Boys hockey hosts Eau Claire North, 7 p.m.; girls basketball hosts Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: JV and C games 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.; girls hockey at Central Wisconsin Storm, Schofield Greenheck Arena, 7 p.m.; wrestlers at Spooner, 7 p.m.
