Thursday, Feb. 27
Hurricanes boys basketball at Ladysmith: JV game 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
WIAA girls basketball regional semifinal at Maple Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29
WIAA girls hockey sectional championship at Somerset Civic Center, noon.
WIAA boys hockey sectional championship at Wessman Arena, Superior, 2 p.m.
WIAA girls basketball regional championship, to be determined.
LCO elementary boys basketball at Bruce tournament.
Tuesday, March 3
Hurricanes boys basketball hosts Ellsworth, WIAA regional quarterfinal, 7 p.m.
