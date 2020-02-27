Thursday, Feb. 27

Hurricanes boys basketball at Ladysmith: JV game 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

WIAA girls basketball regional semifinal at Maple Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29

WIAA girls hockey sectional championship at Somerset Civic Center, noon.

WIAA boys hockey sectional championship at Wessman Arena, Superior, 2 p.m.

WIAA girls basketball regional championship, to be determined.

LCO elementary boys basketball at Bruce tournament.

Tuesday, March 3

Hurricanes boys basketball hosts Ellsworth, WIAA regional quarterfinal, 7 p.m.

Tags

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments