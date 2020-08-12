Friday, Aug. 14

Wisconsin Baseball Association state tournament at Spooner and Hayward, teams and schedule to be determined.

Seeley Lions Pre-Fat virtual trail ride begins.

Saturday, Aug. 15

Wisconsin Baseball Association state tournament at Spooner and Hayward continues.

Sunday, Aug. 16

Wisconsin Baseball Association state tournament at Spooner and Hayward continues.

Hayward United Wolfpack soccer at Eau Claire Bateaux, 6 p.m.

