Hayward, WI (54843)

Today

Bitterly cold. Light snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low -11F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Bitterly cold. Light snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low -11F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%.