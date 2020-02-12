Thursday, Feb. 13
Hurricanes girls basketball hosts Cumberland—JV game 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.
LCO Eagles varsity basketball at Fond du Lac Ojibwe: girls game 5:45 p.m., boys game 7:15 p.m.
LCO middle school girls basketball hosts Winter: 7th grade game 5:30 p.m., 8th grade game 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 14
Hurricanes boys basketball at Cumberland— JV game 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.
Hayward Squirt 2A and 2B hockey home tournament begins.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Hurricane wrestlers at WIAA Division 2 regional, Ashland, 10 a.m.
Hurricanes boys hockey hosts Northwest Icemen, 5:30 p.m.
Hayward Squirt 2A and 2B hockey home tournament.
Hayward Bantams hockey hosts Menomonie, noon and 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Hayward Squirt 2A and 2B hockey home tournament.
Hayward 14U girls hockey hosts Chippewa Valley, 9:30 a.m.
Hayward Bantams at Lakeland, two games.
Monday, Feb. 17
LCO Eagles JV basketball vs. Victory Home School Association at North Heights Lutheran—girls game 3 p.m., boys game 4:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Hurricanes sports: Girls basketball at Spooner— JV game 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.; boys basketball at Bloomer— JV game 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.
LCO Eagles JV basketball at South Shore: Girls game 6 p.m., boys game 7:30 p.m.
LCO middle school girls basketball at Winter: 7th grade game 5:30 p.m., 8th grade game 6:30 p.m.
