Thursday, Feb. 13

Hurricanes girls basketball hosts Cumberland—JV game 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.

LCO Eagles varsity basketball at Fond du Lac Ojibwe: girls game 5:45 p.m., boys game 7:15 p.m.

LCO middle school girls basketball hosts Winter: 7th grade game 5:30 p.m., 8th grade game 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 14

Hurricanes boys basketball at Cumberland— JV game 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.

Hayward Squirt 2A and 2B hockey home tournament begins.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Hurricane wrestlers at WIAA Division 2 regional, Ashland, 10 a.m.

Hurricanes boys hockey hosts Northwest Icemen, 5:30 p.m.

Hayward Squirt 2A and 2B hockey home tournament.

Hayward Bantams hockey hosts Menomonie, noon and 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16

Hayward Squirt 2A and 2B hockey home tournament.

Hayward 14U girls hockey hosts Chippewa Valley, 9:30 a.m.

Hayward Bantams at Lakeland, two games.

Monday, Feb. 17

LCO Eagles JV basketball vs. Victory Home School Association at North Heights Lutheran—girls game 3 p.m., boys game 4:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Hurricanes sports: Girls basketball at Spooner— JV game 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.; boys basketball at Bloomer— JV game 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.

LCO Eagles JV basketball at South Shore: Girls game 6 p.m., boys game 7:30 p.m.

LCO middle school girls basketball at Winter: 7th grade game 5:30 p.m., 8th grade game 6:30 p.m.

Tags

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments