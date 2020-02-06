Thursday, Feb. 6
Hurricanes sports: Girls hockey hosts Central Wisconsin Storm, 6 p.m.; boys basketball at Cameron—JV and C games 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.
Hayward 14U girls hockey hosts Superior, 7:45 p.m.
Hayward Middle School girls basketball at Chetek, 5 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7
Hurricanes girls basketball hosts Cameron—JV game 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.
LCO Eagles girls basketball hosts Mellen, 7 p.m.
Hayward youth hockey: IDL Pro at Eau Claire tournament; PeeWee ‘A’ at Marathon County tournament.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Heart O’ North Conference wrestling meet at Cameron, 10 a.m.
Wisconsin Nordic Ski League high school and middle school pursuit state championships at American Birkebeiner start trails, Cable, 9 a.m.
Hayward Lions Pre-Birkie at Hwy. 00, 9:30 a.m.
Hurricane boys hockey hosts Chippewa Falls, noon.
Hurricanes girls hockey hosts Black River Falls, 2 p.m.
Hayward youth hockey: Squirts host Amery, 8:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.; 12U girls host TNT, 10 a.m.; 14U girls host TNT, 10:30 a.m..
LCO elementary boys basketball at Cornell tournament, 10:30 a.m.; LCO middle school girls basketball at Osseo-Fairchild tournament, 10:10 a.m.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Wisconsin Nordic Ski League high school and middle school pursuit state championships at American Birkebeiner start trails, Cable, 9:30 a.m.
Hayward youth hockey: 14U girls host Duluth, 2:15 p.m.; Squirts at Menomonie.
Monday, Feb. 10
Hurricanes sports: Girls basketball at Northwestern—JV and C games 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.; boys C team basketball hosts Spooner at high school, 6 p.m.
Hayward Middle School girls basketball hosts Ladysmith—7th grade game 5 p.m., 8th grade game 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Hurricanes sports: Boys basketball hosts Northwestern—JV and C games 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.; girls hockey vs. Superior at Ashland, 7 p.m.; girls basketball at Rice Lake—JV and C games 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.; boys hockey at New Richmond, 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.