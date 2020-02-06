Thursday, Feb. 6

Hurricanes sports: Girls hockey hosts Central Wisconsin Storm, 6 p.m.; boys basketball at Cameron—JV and C games 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.

Hayward 14U girls hockey hosts Superior, 7:45 p.m.

Hayward Middle School girls basketball at Chetek, 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7

Hurricanes girls basketball hosts Cameron—JV game 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.

LCO Eagles girls basketball hosts Mellen, 7 p.m.

Hayward youth hockey: IDL Pro at Eau Claire tournament; PeeWee ‘A’ at Marathon County tournament.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Heart O’ North Conference wrestling meet at Cameron, 10 a.m.

Wisconsin Nordic Ski League high school and middle school pursuit state championships at American Birkebeiner start trails, Cable, 9 a.m.

Hayward Lions Pre-Birkie at Hwy. 00, 9:30 a.m.

Hurricane boys hockey hosts Chippewa Falls, noon.

Hurricanes girls hockey hosts Black River Falls, 2 p.m.

Hayward youth hockey: Squirts host Amery, 8:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.; 12U girls host TNT, 10 a.m.; 14U girls host TNT, 10:30 a.m..

LCO elementary boys basketball at Cornell tournament, 10:30 a.m.; LCO middle school girls basketball at Osseo-Fairchild tournament, 10:10 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 9

Wisconsin Nordic Ski League high school and middle school pursuit state championships at American Birkebeiner start trails, Cable, 9:30 a.m.

Hayward youth hockey: 14U girls host Duluth, 2:15 p.m.; Squirts at Menomonie.

Monday, Feb. 10

Hurricanes sports: Girls basketball at Northwestern—JV and C games 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.; boys C team basketball hosts Spooner at high school, 6 p.m.

Hayward Middle School girls basketball hosts Ladysmith—7th grade game 5 p.m., 8th grade game 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Hurricanes sports: Boys basketball hosts Northwestern—JV and C games 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.; girls hockey vs. Superior at Ashland, 7 p.m.; girls basketball at Rice Lake—JV and C games 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.; boys hockey at New Richmond, 7 p.m.

