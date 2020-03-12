Thursday, March 12

WIAA boys basketball Division 5 sectional semifinal at Hayward High School, Northwood vs. Luck, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

Hayward PeeWee hockey vs. Washington County at WAHA state tournament, Brookfield, 11:30 a.m.

Hayward 12U girls hockey vs. Beaver Dam Wildfire at WAHA state tournament, Reedsburg,11:30 a.m.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments