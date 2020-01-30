Thursday, Jan. 30
Hurricanes sports: Girls basketball hosts Chetek-Weyerhaeuser—JV game 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.; girls hockey at Eau Claire Area Stars at Hobbs Ice Arena, 6 p.m.; boys C team basketball at Spooner, 6 p.m.
LCO Eagles basketball at Winter: Girls game 5:45 p.m., boys game 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 31
Hurricanes sports: Boys basketball hosts Barron—JV game 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m., boys C team basketball at LCO Ojibwe, 5:45 p.m.; wrestlers at Heart O’ North super duals, Ladysmith, 7 p.m.; boys hockey vs. Onalaska at La Crosse Omni Center, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Hurricanes sports: Girls hockey vs. Hudson at Rice Lake, 3:30 p.m.; boys hockey at West Salem, 2 p.m.; Hayward Nordic skiers at Mt. Ashwabay Summit Race, Bayfield.
Great Northwest Basketball League fifth grade girls tournament at Hayward Middle School. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association regional playdowns: Hayward PeeWees host Rice Lake, noon; Hayward 14U girls vs. Chippewa Valley at Superior, 10:30 a.m.; Hayward Bantams at Rice Lake, 11 a.m.
Sunday, Feb. 2
Hayward Bantams host Proctor, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; 14U girls at Superior, WAHA playdowns.
Monday, Feb. 3
Hayward Middle School girls basketball hosts Bloomer—7th grade game 5 p.m. 8th grade game 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Hurricanes sports: Boys hockey hosts Superior—JV game 5 p.m., varsity 7 p.m.; boys basketball hosts Ashland—JV & C games 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.; girls basketball at Barron—JV & C games 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.; girls hockey vs. Northern Edge at Rhinelander, 6 p.m.
LCO Eagles basketball hosts Bayfield: Girls game 5:45 p.m., boys game 7:15 p.m.
