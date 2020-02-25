Spooner Area School District – SASD
JULIE HUSTVET

SPOONER– Spooner schools were locked down briefly on Monday afternoon, Feb. 24, after a suspect in an alleged domestic disturbance fled from police near the middle school.

Officers responded to a report of the domestic disturbance on Lincoln Street, said Police Chief Jerry Christman, and when they arrived, the man fled from a second-floor balcony.

He has several active warrants for his arrest.

“Due to the close proximity to the Spooner Middle School, police contacted the school district and requested a district lock down,” Christman said at mid-afternoon. “Officers have attempted to locate the suspect, but at this time have been unsuccessful.”

The school was contacted and told the lock down could be lifted.

The suspect is a white male, last seen wearing blue shorts and a white T-shirt.

