It is with heavy hearts that the Spooner Rodeo Committee announced Tuesday, May 19, that that the 67th annual Heart of the North Spooner Rodeo is being postponed to July 8-10, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s rodeo had been scheduled for July 9-11.
“This decision was not taken lightly as it has a huge impact on our community, businesses, rodeo personnel, contestants, fans, and many others. To ensure the safety of all and make sure the rodeo remains viable in future years, the committee voted on Monday, May 18, to postpone until next year,” the committee stated.
“Trust us, if you’re feeling disappointed about this, you can bet that every single member of the Spooner Heart of the North Rodeo team is equally or more disappointed. Details on when tickets will go on sale for 2021 will be announced as soon as we are ready to roll.
“As always, we are committed to putting on one of the best rodeos around and we will be bringing it full force in 2021! In the meantime, be on the lookout for some fun things happening from this page. Stay tuned!
“For those who have already purchased tickets, your 2020 purchase will be honored for 2021 and we will automatically send you or place your tickets at will call per your 2020 order prior to tickets going on sale. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact us via email at SpoonerRodeo@gmail.com or leave a message at the ticket office, 800-367-3306.”
