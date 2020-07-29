A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin, sitting in Madison, returned an indictment Wednesday, July 29, charging a Spooner man with methamphetamine offenses.

Brian K. Dennis, 50, is charged with possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.  The indictment alleges that he possessed the methamphetamine on May 29, 2020.

If convicted, Dennis faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years and a maximum of life in federal prison.  The charge against him is the result of an investigation by the Barron and Sawyer County Sheriffs’ Offices and the Drug Enforcement Administration.  First Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea is handling the prosecution.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments