Sponsors and landowners interested in hosting a unique hunting opportunity for disabled hunters are reminded of the June 1 deadline to enroll their lands in the 2020 Gun Deer Hunt for Hunters with Disabilities.
Sponsors are encouraged to enroll at least 60 acres of land and must allow at least three disabled hunters access during the hunt, which occurs from Oct. 3-11.
In 2019, more than 85 landowners in 42 counties enrolled roughly 70,000 acres of hunting land, providing opportunities for more than 430 participants to enjoy hunting when the weather is more conducive to mobility in the woods for people with particular challenges.
Online applications are available. If you do not have online access, contact Matthew Gross, DNR Assistant Big Game Ecologist, directly for a physical copy.
A full list of hunt sponsors will be available on the DNR website after June 10. Interested hunters are encouraged to contact sponsors as soon as possible to determine space availability. Each hunter may enroll to hunt no more than one property per year and must do so no later than Sept. 1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.