On April 7, we will be going to the polls. We have four town residents running for two available positions of supervisor. A “Meet the Candidates” event has been scheduled from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Boulder Lodge.
All four candidates for the position of town supervisor have been invited to attend. This would give the voters of Spider Lake an opportunity to ask questions and get to know the candidates, who are Mike Wheeler, Tim Sheldon, Pete Huot and Deb Amery.
Nancy Christianson, who grew up in Spider Lake and now lives in Florida, shared some memories about Whiplash Resort. When Nancy was a little girl, the resort was owned by Ed Ostermann. The caretakers had a little girl about Nancy’s age. They played together. Nancy remembers that the girl had beautiful dolls.
This memory of Nancy’s sent me to the Internet. I made a small typing error which ended up with me going down another path altogether. Instead of searching for Ed Ostermann, I accidentally ended up learning about Eddie Ostling. It turns out he was a very interesting person, indeed.
Eddie was a famous fishing guide in Spider Lake in the late 1940s and 1950s. Nancy remembered him, too. Her father, who was the caretaker at Orcadia on Spider Lake, often hired Eddie to guide people who stayed at that lodge. Nancy says Eddie was “the Crocodile Dundee of the day. He certainly looked the part.”
It turns out that Eddie Ostling invented the Eddie Bait, a famous musky lure still handmade to this day in the Hayward area. The Eddie Bait Co. is currently owned by Daniel and Jennifer Palmer. Carol Alcoe also knew Eddie O, and even fished with him once. She tells me that in addition to fishing, he was big into polo, too.
Of course, I now wanted to learn more about musky lures. I contacted Claudette Kersten who lives in nearby Round Lake. She has won many musky fishing trophies over the years. While emailing with her, I learned that she has won first place in the Muskie Inc. International 2019 fishing contest Women’s Division, based on number and size of fish released. She also won first place for the largest musky caught in the Women’s Division. This is a big deal as it is an international contest based in the U.S. and Canada, too. Congratulations, Claudette!
There is a lot to do, too.
For instance, there is the First Thursday Music Series at The Park Center in Hayward. At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, Molly and the Danger Band will perform. The evening’s cost is a free-will donation.
At 7:30 on Saturday, Feb. 15, you can see (and hear!) Church of Cash, a Johnny Cash Tribute. Tickets are available in advance at Art Beat of Hayward, 15845 W. 2nd Street (cash or check only). Due to technical problems, tickets are currently not available online. You may also reserve tickets in advance by calling the Park Center at (715) 634-4596 and leaving a detailed message, or by sending a message to the Park’s email at info@theparkcenter.com. Tickets will be held for you at the door.
There is always a free movie showing monthly at the Sherman & Ruth Weiss Library in Hayward. The next showtime is 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, when “A Star is Born” will play. There is free popcorn, too. The movies are sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
And the very popular Snowshoe at the Library event with Emily Stone will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the library. You might want to put the date onto your calendar now. Watch for details in the Record near the date, or call the library at (715) 634-2161.
While I have your attention regarding library events, if you were planning to go to the presentation about Iceland on Jan. 23, it has been rescheduled for Feb. 13. Call the library for more information.
The Cable Museum of Natural History is open 10 am - 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. For even information, check their website at www.cablemuseum.org.
Another way to beat the blues is to go out to lunch. The Hayward Senior Resource Center serves lunch at the Spider Lake Church on Lower Twin Lakes Road every Monday and Thursday at noon. Take a friend or go alone and make new friends. Whether you are a senior or not, you are guaranteed a good meal and a nice time.
For Monday, Jan. 27, the menu is meatloaf, baked potato, stewed tomatoes, Brussels sprouts, pears, bread and milk. On Thursday, Jan. 30, the menu is Salisbury steak with onions and mushrooms, potatoes and gravy, carrots, croissant, bread pudding and milk.
The suggested donation for the meals is $5 for those age 60 and older. For those under 60, the charge is $8.50. If you plan to go, please call (715) 634-4680 before 9 a.m. to ensure a meal will be brought for you. You do not need to be a resident of Spider Lake nor a member of the church to attend.
Last week, I forgot to mention that Jo Mazik celebrates her birthday on Jan. 22. Belated wishes for a happy birthday. Have a great “personal year,” too, Jo.
Sue Grady and Eliza Ross Rhea celebrate their birthdays on Jan. 25. George Brandt’s birthday is Jan. 29. Happy birthday to each of you!
Happy Lunar New Year! It begins on Saturday, Jan. 2,5 and is the Year of the Rat (I am a rat).
Donna Nickel can be reached at (715) 462-9207 or at seulechoix@aol.com.
