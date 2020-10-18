Spider Lake Church launches Men’s House of Hope recovery program
Spider Lake Church has established a new recovery program called The Men’s House of Hope, which aims to help men recover from addiction, receive vocational and interpersonal skills, and get a new start in life. Its purpose and intent is recovery and restoration in a Christian environment.
The program will be led by Christians who will apply faith to healing. Mike Thompson, pastor of discipleship for Spider Lake Church, has served in various roles on the House of Hope board. Recently, the church’s men’s breakfast group present a donation of $1,596 to support the program.
The men’s breakfast group meets on the third Saturday of the month, offering a hearty breakfast free to men of the church and the surrounding community, with donations optional. The focus of the breakfasts is food and fellowship in a Christian environment, followed by an inspirational devotional. The breakfasts are held at the church youth center, near the Hayward hospital on Highway 77.
For more information, contact Bob Duram, Spider Lake Church, at (715) 462-4366 or bobduram@hotmail.com.
