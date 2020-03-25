Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the continued spread of the COVID-19 virus in Wisconsin and across the country, the Sawyer County public health officer has issued a travel advisory discouraging seasonal, second home residents from traveling to and residing in Sawyer County during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bayfield County has issued a similar order.
The decision is consistent with previous steps taken by Sawyer County to control the spread of COVID-19 and the continued need to protect the health, welfare and safety of the people and property in Sawyer County. The health officer has the authority under state statutes to issue the recommendations.
Here is the Sawyer County public health officer’s travel advisory:
• Due to high community transmission in certain areas of the state, the public health officer recommends that seasonal residents remain in their permanent homes and not travel to the seasonal or second home in Sawyer County. “Due to the very limited health care infrastructure, please do not visit us now,” the directive said.
• People who recently came from an area outside Sawyer County are encouraged to self-quarantine for 14 days in order to stop potential community-to-community spread.
• People must continue to comply with other applicable restrictions, such as the Wisconsin governor’s various executive orders and the Illinois governor’s “Stay at Home” order issued to Illinois residents. The Illinois “Stay at Home” order effectively restricts Illinois residents from traveling to their second or seasonal home in Sawyer County.
• Sawyer County has a large population of older adults and vulnerable populations. These populations are at the highest risk of COVID-19; it is the health department’s priority to keep people in Sawyer County healthy and safe.
• Sawyer County has already taken steps to stop the spread of COVID-19, including the Sawyer County Board’s adoption of a COVID-19 Emergency Declaration. Residents should be aware that additional health and travel restrictions may be imposed in the future.
For up to date information regarding COVID-19, visit the Sawyer County Public Health website for official information at www.sawyercountygov.org/475/Public-Health and the Wisconsin DHS website at www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/index.htm.
