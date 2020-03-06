Snowmobiler injured in Town of Delta, Bayfield County

A snowmobiler, Gary Meier, incurred a broken right arm and complained of hip pain after hitting a tree on Thursday, March 5 in the Town of Delta, Bayfield County, according to the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office.
Meier was the operator of a 2020 Ski Do Renegade northbound on Trail 31 north of Trail 18.
The group Meier was traveling with noticed he was no longer in sight and members circled back and found Meier had been involved in an accident.
The Sherriff’s report said Meier had come to a corner turning to the left but he had driven nearly straight off the corner going off the trail striking a tree, causing Meier to be thrown off his snowmobile into the snow and brush.
Iron River emergency medical technicians (EMTs) removed Meier from the scene and transported him to a Duluth hospital.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is completing the accident report.
