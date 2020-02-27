Sevenwinds Casino will host the Midwest Extreme Snowmobile Challenge cross-country races powered by Hayward Power Sports Saturday, Feb. 29.
Racing will take place from 9 a.m. to dark through the fields, woods and campground located behind the casino. The 8.5-mile course will go through the campground east of the casino and return along the power line to the casino.
Driver check-in will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the Sevenwinds Lodge lobby. On Saturday, drivers will check in trackside from 7 to 7:45 a.m., followed by a drivers meeting in the staging area at 8:15, a parade lap at 8:30 and racing.
Sixteen race classes are available, including juniors, semi pro stock, pro stock, masters, women, sport, trail and open.
Tickets for adults are $5 and kids are free when accompanied by an adult.
Driver registration is available at corpowersports.com/Raceforms. Race event information and tentative race order are on the MESC Sevenwinds website event page at corpowersports.com/MESC/MESCsevenwinds.
