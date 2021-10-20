The tenth annual series of Small Community Forums will be held in four locations in October and November, to allow residents in these communities to come together, address common issues, network, share best practices and identify strategies to address shared concerns.
A local forum will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 10290 Highway 27, Flat Creek Lodge, in Hayward.
The local forum is hosted by Sawyer County/Lac Courte Oreilles Economic Development Corporation. Representatives from many state and regional resource partners will be on hand to connect with attendees and provide guidance on specific concerns introduced during the sessions.
The forums are about sharing ideas, learning and networking concerning the health and future of rural Wisconsin.
People interested in small town and rural Wisconsin are invited to attend, including those involved in quality-of-life issues, business, government, education, the nonprofit sector, civic and community development.
Civic leaders, elected officials, volunteers, business leaders, educators, and local and regional economic development associations are encouraged to participate.
Program Agenda
Tuesday, Oct. 26
• 7:30-8 a.m.: Coffee, rolls and networking.
• 8-8:45 a.m.: Introductions & Resources Overview.
• 8:45-9:45 a.m.: Local Case Studies: Backroads Coffee, Hayward Business Improvement District and Sawyer County Housing Authority.
• 9:45-10 a.m.: Break.
• 10-10:45 a.m.: Wisconsin by the Numbers, University of Wisconsin (UW)-Extension.
• 10:45-Noon Roundtable Discussions: entrepreneurship, community engagement, placemaking.
• Noon-1 p.m.: Lunch with Resource Partners.
Cost
The $20 cost per person includes coffee/rolls and lunch. Register and pay online, or select option and bring cash/check to forum payable to Arts Wisconsin
Register online at artswisconsin.org/programsservices/smallcommforums2021.
Small Community Forums are the result of a partnership by League of Wisconsin Municipalities, UW-Extension, Arts Wisconsin, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, Wisconsin Rural Partners and USDA Rural Development.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.