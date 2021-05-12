Parents in the Hayward Community Schools are advised that if their children attend one of the Hayward public schools, LCO schools or St. Francis Mission school, or are home schooled through one of these schools, and will need food assistance this summer, now is the time to sign up for Hayward Community Food Shelf’s Food 4 Kids (F4K) summer program.
Information and permission slips are available through the schools and their websites and Facebook pages, as well as at the food shelf, its website and Facebook page.
HCFS will provide more than 20 pounds of food each month to each participant. F4K boxes will be available starting Saturday, June 5, and can be picked up by parents each month during the summer. To make arrangements for your child’s F4K box to be picked up by someone else, call (715) 634-4237.
HCFS is located at 16216W Highway 63S in Hayward. It is open every Monday and the first Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon. (The food shelf will be closed Saturday, July 3, for the holiday.)
F4K is part of the Hayward Community Food Shelf’s program of providing food assistance to those in need. The program is in addition to the general program offered each month to families. Like all HCFS programs, this program is funded entirely through donations and totally operated by volunteers.
Questions about the program may be directed to HCFS at (715) 634-4237 or haywardfoodshelf@centurytel.net.
Donations to help defray the cost of the program may be sent to the Hayward Community Food Shelf at P.O. Box 779, Hayward, WI 54843 or by credit card through the website (haywardfoodshelf.net).
