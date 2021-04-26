May 20, 1926 — March 29, 2020
Sidney "Sid" Goffin, formerly of Radisson, passed away after a battle with cancer on March 29, 2020, in Apache Junction, Arizona.
Sid was born in Radisson on May 20, 1926, and graduated from Winter High School. He proudly served in the United States Marines during World War II. He was the owner of the Gambles Hardware and Grocery Store in Radisson until his retirement. In later years, he moved to Apache Junction.
He was preceded in death by first wife, Delores (Peggy) Belback, and second wife, Margie Grimh. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Hattie Goffin; sisters, Berniece Thorhaug of Radisson and Betty Fadness of Winter; and brother, Lenard of Santa Margarita, California.
Sid will be remembered by many for his love of fishing, hunting and the outdoors. He loved to share his experiences and entertain us all with his stories which brought his adventures to life. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, at the Radisson Cemetery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.