Shirley Jean Nelson passed away peacefully on Dec. 8, 2021, at Manor Court, in Freeport, Illinois.
Shirley was the daughter of Joseph and Elizabeth Sieffert. She graduated from Aquin High School in Freeport, and attended Edgewood College in Madison. Shirley married Leonard Nelson on Oct. 5, 1946, in Freeport. Leonard passed away Jan. 11, 2012. They spent much of their married life in Wisconsin and Minnesota and enjoyed snowmobiling and fishing in northern Wisconsin. Shirley was a bookkeeper and a homemaker, and a very dedicated member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hayward, where she is remembered as one of their favorite catechism teachers, and as the “donut lady” for all the donuts she made for Sunday mornings.
Shirley is survived by a son, Gregory Nelson of Superior, and daughter, Janice (Glen) Harvey of Cable; three grandchildren, Nicholas (Iris) Giagnoni, Lake of the Hills, Illinois, Ashley (Eric) Vortanz and Gary Sheffield, both of Hayward; four great-grandchildren; and eight sisters, Carol Mohr, Betsy (Tim) Solbrig, Peg LaForge, Nancy Robinson, Ginny (Bill) Kussner, Emily (Todd) McCarthy, Teresa (John) Topham and Barb (John) Fisher.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; brothers, Tom, Don, Billy and Bobby; and sisters, Judy Solbrig and Kay Parks.
A funeral mass was held at 10:30 a.m. Monday Dec. 13, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Freeport with Fr. Peter Snieg officiating. Visitation was held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at St. Thomas. Burial was in Calvary Cemetery.
A memorial has been established in Shirley’s memory. Online condolences may be shared at www.burketubbs.com.
