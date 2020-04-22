The 18th Annual Shell Lake Fine Art Festival is scheduled for Saturday, July 4, in Memorial Park in Shell Lake.
Due to the pandemic, directors David and Jeneice Haessig have decided to delay the jury process until June 12, 2020.
“By that time, we are hoping to be able to determine whether or not we can safely have the Shell Lake Art Festival this year,” they said through a press release. “If the show does go on, this will still give us time to do some advertising for the art fair.”
At this annual event, patrons will find an outstanding selection of fine art and craft to browse and purchase as they walk among the artisan displays. The setting for the Shell Lake Art Festival is in Memorial Park on the shores of Shell Lake. There is plenty of free parking adjacent to the park.
This is a juried fine art and fine craft show and applications are juried by three images of the artist’s current work.
Festival directors encourage local and regional fine artists and craftspeople to apply. Any checks received for the art fair will not be cashed until after the determination has been made and the show is juried. If the art fair is canceled, booth fee checks will be returned to the artist.
Applications can be accessed online at http://www.shelllake.org/shell-lake-art-fair-742020/ or by contacting art festival director, David Haessig at dnjhae@live.com.
“Our main priority is the health, safety and well-being of one and all,” the press release said. “This is a difficult time, especially for artists, with so many art fairs canceling and galleries closed.”
Artists with questions are asked to call the Haessigs at 715-635-6039 or send an email to the above email address.
