Sheldon Petit

May 2, 1934 — November 24, 2020
Sheldon A. Petit, 86, Winter, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at his home.
Sheldon August Petit was born May 2, 1934, in Winter, the son of Constant and Gladys (VanWinkle) Petit. He was raised in Winter and at the age of 14 began working in the logging industry. On Nov. 26, 1955, Sheldon was joined in marriage to Patricia Gordon in Exeland. Sheldon then joined the U.S. Army and served for several years overseas. Upon his return from military service, Sheldon returned to Winter and continued his work as a logger. He worked for numerous logging operations throughout his career and in his own business, Winter Logging, in the late 1980s. He worked with many of his sons throughout the years and took pride in sharing his knowledge of logging. He continued to cut with a chainsaw into his 70s. In 2012 Sheldon was joined in marriage to Jean Reynolds in Bruce. When he wasn’t in the woods, Sheldon also enjoyed hunting, vegetable gardening, participating in and watching canoe races. He will be remembered for his competitive nature and how it drove him in everything he did.
Sheldon is survived by his wife, Jean; six sons, Kevin Petit of Park Falls, Larry Petit of Winter, Bruce (Laurel) Petit of Ojibwa, Randy (Jackie) Petit of Winter, Jeff (Shannon Olsen) Petit of Ojibwa, and Terry (Nicole Clark) Petit of Winter; 14 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; two step-sons; one step-daughter; several step-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Barb Petit of Neosho, Wisconsin; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Patricia; two sons, Mark and Kent Petit; one step-son; and one sister, Bertha Olson.
A public visitation will be held for Sheldon from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Winter. A private Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at the church. Interment will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery in Winter. Military honors will be accorded by the Wisconsin Military Funeral Honors Program.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society.
