October 26, 1942 — October 12, 2020
Sheila A. Adams, 77, of Hayward passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at her home.
Sheila Ann Middelton was born Oct. 26, 1942, in England. Sheila was raised in England and attended school there. After her schooling she met Jerry Wrolstad, an American stationed in England. Sheila and Jerry were married and together had two children. They moved to Biloxi, Mississippi, where they lived on the Air Force Base. Sheila and Jerry were divorced and Sheila moved to Hayward. She was joined in marriage to Mark Adams in Hayward. Sheila and Mark had one son together. Sheila worked most of her life as a waitress or as cleaning staff. She moved away from Hayward to Ohio and then Delaware before returning to Hayward. Sheila enjoyed traveling, dancing, watching western movies, playing tennis and eating pizza. She loved her Yorkie dogs and helping others. She will be remembered for her fun-loving free spirit and witty personality.
Sheila is survived by her daughter, Samantha (Stone) Smith of Bothell, Washington; son, Terran Adams of Hayward; five grandchildren and two step-grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Craig Wrolstad.
A memorial service celebrating Sheila’s life will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Hayward Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Hilgendorf officiating.
Online condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.