In an effort to help stop the possible spread of the COVID-19 virus in the area, Michael Black, CEO of Sevenwinds Casino, Lodge & Conference Center has announced that Sevenwinds properties will be closing as of 12 a.m. Thursday, March 19.

These closings include the Sevenwinds Casino, Lodge & Conference Center and the Grindstone Creek Casino.

“The health and safety of our Sevenwinds family, including team members, guests and our community is of utmost importance,” Black said. “While there have been no reported cases in our area at this time, we are being proactive to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect those most vulnerable.”

Black said the initial plan is to be closed for two weeks.

“Our preparedness team will reassess the situation prior to announcing a definite re-opening date,” he said.

While the facilities are closed, they will undergo intensive cleaning and disinfecting, Black said.

“Sevenwinds team members will be compensated during the closure to ensure they can continue providing for and taking care of their families,” Black said.

