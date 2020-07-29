UPDATE: On Wednesday, July 29, the Sawyer County case count rose by another 5. There is now a total of 31 positives in the county.
With seven more positive cases reported in the previous week, the Sawyer County Health Department on Tuesday, July 28, reported that the county’s total number of positive COVID-19 cases had increased to 26.
The seven new cases is the highest number reported in a week since the county began tracking positives. The first new positive case was reported Thursday, July 23, then another was reported Friday. Over the weekend, four more cases were confirmed and the last new positive case was identified on Tuesday, July 28.
Two cases are now reported as being hospitalized and 18 cases are listed as “recovered.” No deaths have been reported due to COVID-19 in the county.
“We are definitely on the uptick,” said Sawyer County Public Health Officer Julia Lyons. “We are seeing an increase of cases. They are symptomatic (with symptoms) for the most part. We are seeing multiples (of positives) in households where those people are in close contact to get it.”
Lyons also said she is seeing more people who have had close contact to someone who has tested positive.
“We need to limit our close contacts and we need to be masking whenever we are inside any business or anyplace with others,” she said.
Lyons added that there has also been an increase in positive cases in most of the surrounding counties, and she expects more positive cases in Sawyer County.
In Sawyer County, more than 10% of its full-time residents, or 2,370 persons, have tested negative for the coronavirus.
Bayfield County
On its COVID-19 website, Bayfield County Public Health under its “Community Exposure” category has listed Lakewoods Resort outside of Cable as having a “medium” level of exposure from July 9-12 during a “undefined” period related to wedding attendees, bar patrons and staff.
The “medium” designation means there has been a positive case identified at the location and there is a moderate risk of contracting COVID-19. Persons who were at the facility during the related time period are advised to monitor their condition and be tested if they have symptoms. Quarantining is not suggested if there are no symptoms.
Testing
A Sawyer County Community COVID-19 Screening Hotline has expanded days of operation and will now be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The purpose of this hotline is to help identify people in the community who may be appropriate for coronavirus testing.
All individuals who experience the symptoms of coughing, fever or shortness of breath should call the hotline at (715) 934-4518.
