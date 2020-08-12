Number of COVID-19 cases increases seven in one day

Wednesday morning, Aug. 12, the Sawyer County Public Health Department increased the number of COVID-19 positives recorded in the county up to 85, a rise of seven from the day before.

Over the last three weeks, the number of new positives recorded in Sawyer County has been on an exponential rise, nearly doubling or tripling the new positives recorded from the week before.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) list the county as a “High” activity county for new COVID-19 positives and one that is trending “up”.

Of the 85 positives, 49 have recovered and only three have been hospitalized with no deaths and 2,870 persons have tested negative, including some who have tested more than once.

