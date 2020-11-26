Thanks to generous sponsors and participants who supported and participated in the Seeley Lions Club’s virtual Seeley Lions PreFat race and fundraiser this past August, the club is able to continue its support throughout the community.

In the last few weeks the club has made donations to the following organizations:

Christmas 4 Kidz, New Reflections, Cable Area Resources in Emergencies (CARE), Hayward Community Food Shelf, Cable Area Food Shelf and the Northwoods Humane Society.

The Seeley Lions will continue to make donations in the coming months, club officials said.

