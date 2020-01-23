The Seeley Big Fat Race will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, on the Seeley Hills bike and ski trails. The race is a fundraiser for the CAMBA fat bike trails, with Terrene Tires as the major sponsor.

Starting at 10 a.m. there will be a low-key, self-supported, 14-mile winter fat bike race plus a six-mile option. Riders should be sure to bring their water, food, tools and anything else they might need on the trail.

Registration before the race and after-race activities will be headquartered at the Sawmill Saloon in downtown Seeley.

Registration is $65 from Jan. 1 through race day. Individuals may register online, or at the Sawmill Saloon from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, or from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Feb. 1.

